Clear

Pine Island volleyball coach resigns

Pine Island volleyball coach resigns

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 10:46 PM
Updated: Sep 11, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for Pine Island volleyball coach resigns

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight the pine island volleyball coach has resigned. káiámát news three sports director á kaleb gillock á was able to talk to with her tonight and find out what happened á kaleb? katie and george á i talked to jessie mason on the phone earlier about what happened. mason took the program over in 20á17 á when she coached them to an eight and 14 record and went 10 and 14 last year. here's what she says happened. she was called in for a meeting on friday to see how things were going and addressed concerns from last year á such as body language á based on parentáplayer surveys. she says she received a letter yesterday stating if changes weren't made á the position would be filled by someone else. she had to make a call by monday night. so today á she was called in and informed that because she did not make a decision á she was quote á being forced to resign á end quote. i reached out to the school but have not heard back from the activities director about this resignation. here is what mason has to say to the girls.xxx my biggest message to the girls is that if it was up to me i would be in that gym with them every day this was not my decision and i care about them very much and i will always be on the sideline rooting for them.
Mason City
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Another night and day of rain and storms, some severe
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Carillon Commemorating Victims of 9/11

Image

Pine Island volleyball coach resigns

Image

Changes for Uber and Lyft

Image

How Muslims feel 18 years after 9/11

Image

Clear Lake September 11th Memorial

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/11

Image

Southern MN woman in need of heart and kidney transplant

Image

Ride to the 9/11 memorial

Image

Meister sets new state record

Image

SAW: Kylie Greenfield

Community Events