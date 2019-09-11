Speech to Text for Pine Island volleyball coach resigns

tonight the pine island volleyball coach has resigned. káiámát news three sports director á kaleb gillock á was able to talk to with her tonight and find out what happened á kaleb? katie and george á i talked to jessie mason on the phone earlier about what happened. mason took the program over in 20á17 á when she coached them to an eight and 14 record and went 10 and 14 last year. here's what she says happened. she was called in for a meeting on friday to see how things were going and addressed concerns from last year á such as body language á based on parentáplayer surveys. she says she received a letter yesterday stating if changes weren't made á the position would be filled by someone else. she had to make a call by monday night. so today á she was called in and informed that because she did not make a decision á she was quote á being forced to resign á end quote. i reached out to the school but have not heard back from the activities director about this resignation. here is what mason has to say to the girls.xxx my biggest message to the girls is that if it was up to me i would be in that gym with them every day this was not my decision and i care about them very much and i will always be on the sideline rooting for them.