Speech to Text for Changes for Uber and Lyft

big news coming out of california. the state senate passed new legislation late yesterday. it would transition uber and lyft drivers from contractors into fullátime employees. the bill á called aábá5á could give uber and lyft drivers benefits like minimum wage... overtime... and paid sick leave. we found two people á one rideáshare driver... the other... a rideáshare user who share contrasting views on the bill. xxx "the gig economy is important for people who need to have those flexible work schedules but it doesn't mean their types of jobs shouldn't be treated any differently than any other type of employment." "we all knew what we were signing up when we became employees of this company. if you wanted to become an independent contractor, you did this as a job, if i wanted benefits or hourly wage, i would have went and worked wherever else that would have been." the bill still needs to pass the state assembly... which is expected to happen later