Speech to Text for How Muslims feel 18 years after 9/11

as we approach the end of this 18th anniversary á we are touching base with the muslim community ourselves. kimt news 3's isabella basco spoke with one muslim woman in rochester about how 9/11 impacted those who practice islam. she joins us live now. isabella? katie and george... 9/11 reinforced a sense of patriotism in our country for many. but according to one muslim woman i talked to á it also reinforced a sense of fear and prejudcies against the muslim community á that still exists á 18 years later. xxx as the world trade center towers crumbled... the tragedy brought america together, but also sparked fear. "i've heard this from members of the muslim community, some muslims just don't go to school on 9/11 because they just don't want to deal with it." regina mustafa feels frustration á and believes muslims were mistreated in the wake of the attacks. "there was victims from all different background who were the emergency responders, who were the firefighters, who were on those airplanes. we know there were but we're never asked about that. we are guility by association." rocky papenfus á a war veteran had this portrait of himself made after 9/11. he isn't remotely openáminded about islam, "it seems like the muslim religion just has a very low opinion of the sanctity of life. it seems like every small crime, you'd be executed for." "just reinforced what i always thought about it... i don't have a very high opinion of those folks." mustafa and papenfus: two americans who view this anniversary through very different lenses. "it reinforced my low opinion on the whole muslim religion." "we're hoping so hate crimes did go up after 9/11. 93 antiá muslim attacks were reported to the fbi in 2001. live in rochester... ib... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. the fábái also reports hate crimes went up again in 2016. 126 assaults were reported that year.