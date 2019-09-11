Speech to Text for Clear Lake September 11th Memorial

one of many memorial tributes for those who lost their lives on 9á11 today... in clear lake. those hosting the ceremony hope the next generations never forget what happened on that tragic day. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki was at the memorial and joins us live from clear lake. nick? katie and george á right behind me is a piece of steel from the world trade center which was brought here back in 2011 á the 10th anniversary of the september 11th attacks. earlier tonight, local residents and first responders gathered for a moving tribute to those who lost their lives 18 years ago today.xxx (nats music( "this was wonderful here. if you ever this ceremony, it is just humbling. the way that they remember all the people both the people that died and the people that survived." bob buesing (beeázing) was one of the dozens of people who came to the clear lake fire department to pay tribute to those who died on that fateful tuesday morning. the pennsylvania native says he knew four people who lost their lives, one of them just 19á yearsáold. "got her first job in august in the world trade center and passed away on september 11th. her last call was to her mother and her mother was talking to her as the towers went down." during the memorial, helmets representing police, fire, and military were laid on a table next to the steel world trade center monument. (nats bagpipe( clear lake fire captain tom hartwig says he salutes the bravery of the first responders who ran toward danger that day, instead of away from it. "the people that did respond to the twin towers that day, they went in knowing that it could really be a bad situation and you never know what the outcome is going to be and utimately when the towers did come down it was just a horrific thing." he says it's humbling to have the world trade center steel memorial at the station and it reminds him of the sacrifices all first responders make to keep us safe. "when the call comes in we know that we have resources available and that we can do the best we can with the knowledge and the experience we have to do it as safely as possible but we ultimately know that the main theme of tonight's ceremony was 'never forget.' people who attended and those who conducted the memorial say it's important for future generations to know about the events that happened 18 years ago. live in clear lake, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3./// thanks nick.