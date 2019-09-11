Speech to Text for Southern MN woman in need of heart and kidney transplant

isn't fair. we're taught that at a young age and for some patients at mayo clinic á it rings true. especially for a patient in her mid 30's ... now in the fight of her life á for the second time. katie á what's happening? george á it was just four short years ago elizabeth sammons was in need of a heart transplant... fast forward to today and she's back in the hospital... needing not only a new heart á but also a kidney. < an otherwise sterile environment... is brightened with puzzles á board games á á walks with her husband... and of course... pictures of puppies. "the rejection meds i'm on have killed my kidneys along with the heart failure." as the months go by á elizabeth is left waiting for not only a heart á but also a kidney. "i had a lot of stuff to get through when i first heard that i might need a second transplant it was more hard for me in the fact that i already have a donor family. my donors name is mason á i felt like i was letting him down" always looking to help others... "we have cold mn winters a scarf is the least i can do." elizabeth is giving back with the use of a hook and yarn. "my big project was in 2015 we did 1,000 scarves for st. paul." she along with a group of others tied scarves around trees in a handful of parks... "i like helping people. i think a lot of times á not just homeless people, but people in need get a bad rap and this was something where they didn't have to go to a shelter to get it. shelters are great, but some people might have too much pride to do that or feel embarrassed. so this was a way to be able to give something á nobody needed to know who they are taking it." she has now made more than 2á thousand scarves and hundreds of baby hats.... "i want to pay it forward because people have given to us so much." the best way for anyone to give back to elizbaeth and those in need of a transplant... organ donation. "it is great to get back to life because you slowly dwindle down you literally sit on the couch or in a bed because it exhausts you to do anything else. then when you get that new heart elizabeth and her husband are in need of your help. as you can imagine there are many expenses involved in elizabeth's journey that the family could use some help with... if you're interested they have a goá fund me page. george... thanks, katie. if you'd like to donate to elizabeth's go fund me page... you can find all that information on kimt dot com á look for this story under the local news