Ride to the 9/11 memorial

A group of motorcyclists took the journey from Mason City to Clear Lake

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: Sep 11, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

to the ceremony today á some attendees took a special mode of transportatio n. take a look.xxx natural sound: motorcycle noises these bikers from mason city decided to ride together on their way to clear lake's 9á 11 memorial service. the riders included members from the 'mason city iowa harley owners group.' ken beck is part of the group and says they do this every year to remember those who were lost on we just need to remember every year, we just need to celebrate the people who gave their lives and went running into the disasters that happened back in 2001, but we also need to remember that terrible things did happen and we just need to make sure that something like that doesn't happen again. beck also said he's grateful to all the first responders and military who keep us safe everyday./// ride share drivers could see some changes
