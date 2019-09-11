Clear

Meister sets new state record

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 10:11 PM
Updated: Sep 11, 2019 10:11 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

last night marked a huge matchup in the big nine conferernce á featuring mayo and john marshall. and one of the rockets players reached a ilestone in her career. káiámát news three sports director á kaleb gillock á is here to tell us all about it. katie and george á you'd expect to see state records broken by a senior á but a sophomore??? lilly meister á a ohn marshall set the new state record for most blocks in a game with 16. she surpassed taylor holicky frome cleveland high school's record of 13 set in 20á13. however á volleyball isn't the sixá three sophomore's main sport as she averaged nearly a doubleábouble for the rockets last basketball season.///
Another night and day of rain and storms, some severe
