Speech to Text for Meister sets new state record

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

last night marked a huge matchup in the big nine conferernce á featuring mayo and john marshall. and one of the rockets players reached a ilestone in her career. káiámát news three sports director á kaleb gillock á is here to tell us all about it. katie and george á you'd expect to see state records broken by a senior á but a sophomore??? lilly meister á a ohn marshall set the new state record for most blocks in a game with 16. she surpassed taylor holicky frome cleveland high school's record of 13 set in 20á13. however á volleyball isn't the sixá three sophomore's main sport as she averaged nearly a doubleábouble for the rockets last basketball season.///