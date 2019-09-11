Speech to Text for SAW: Kylie Greenfield

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

each week we highlight a local studentá athlete who excels on and off the court or field. this week á we travel to north iowa to lake mills where a junior is leading the offense with a really strong arm.xxx great student great kid just a lot of energy likes to have a good time she's kind of that kid that wakes up every day and goes i get to go to volleyball practice lake mills volleyball coach jim boehmer is talking about returning first team all conference and igca all district outside hitter kylie greenfield. leading the top of iowa conference with in kills the junior has been a force to reckon with this season. (sot) last week she went for 22 kills in a matchup against bishop garrigan but says it wasn't all her. (sot) she and the bulldogs have big goals this year like reclaiming the top of iowa confernce. (sot) if you'd like to nominate a studentáathlet of the week, log on to kimt dot com and fill out the nomination forum under the sports tab. and in the náfál