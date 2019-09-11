Speech to Text for Regulations for hiring refugees and immigrants

(you know all the different types of acceptable identification nonácitizen workers can show to verify their employment eligibility? today á a workshop with the minnesota department of human services and the department of justice guided employers through verifying employment (and avoiding descrimination. kimt news 3's annalise johnson was there. she joins us live. george and katie á as rochester grows á the city's immigrant and refugee population is growing... adding more nonácitizen workers to the workforce. "giving someone employment, there's a lot of services out there but when someone gets that first job, it is a life changer for them." john meyers is director of catholic charities... an organization that helps refugees and asylees find and secure employment. "i think that employers benefit when they can hire a refugee who is dedicated, hard working, and the refugee benefits because it's a chance to get involved in a community that for so long they've heard about america and the opportunities and once they arrive and actually get to start a job and provide for their family, they do see that there are endless opportunities through that." nat: "there's a lot of different resources out there to help you navigate that process." the minnesota department of human services and united states department of justice immigrant and employee rights section guided employers through how to utilize the nonácitizen workforce and avoid unintentional discrimination. "the documents that are needed. sometimes employers get worked up about specific documents they need, they look at specific ones and say i need this or that, and today was really helpful to look at the i9 and see what are the documents one really needs." people granted asylum or refugee status in minnesota have immediate authorization to work. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. thanks annalise. if employers or workers have any questions á we'll include the numbers for two hotlines on kimt dot com with this story under local news. calls can be anonymous and language services are available