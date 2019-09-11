Clear

Vaping Concerns

A Mayo doctor spoke with KIMT about the potential dangers of vaping

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 5:54 PM
Updated: Sep 11, 2019 5:54 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Vaping Concerns

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

health organizations are sounding the alarm about eá cigarettes after officials confirmed six deaths linked to vaping including one here in minnesota. now we're speaking to a mayo clinic doctor about the dangers. xxx if you want to inhale something, inhale air. that's probably the only thing we know is perfectly safe dr. j. taylor hays is director of mayo clinic's nicotine dependence center. he says it's important for people to know that vaping is (not water vapor á but chemicals that change when heated and inhaled. dr. hays explains these chemicals are causing a decrease in lung function and result in lung injury. while medical professionals (know the harmful long term outcomes of smoking (cigarettes á dr. taylor says there are a lot of unknowns what we don't know is what the long term health risks are from eá cigarettes. these recent cases of serious of lung injury in otherwise healthy people make us wonder are there going to be chronic lung problems occuring in people who use vaping devices over the long term and unfortunately we won't know for years today president trump said his administration will propose banning flavored vaping products to combat a recent
