Speech to Text for Remembering 9/11

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

people of a certain generation remember where they were when the japanese bombed pearl harbor. and then a later generation remembers what they were doing when word broke that president john kennedy had been assassinated. adults of my generation remember a sun splashed september morning when the nation was attacked by terrorists. kimt news three's brooke mckivergan has been talking to people about where they were on that disturbing day and joins me. brooke, where were you? george, a lot of people my age don't remember that day but for meá it's one i wont ever forget. my dad was in the coast guard and we were stationed in hawaii at the timeáwe lived just right across the lagoon from pearl harbor. i remember sitting on the dock with my mom and brother as we watched my dad, and dozens of his ship mates headed out to sea. and now i'm finding out what others remember. where were you "nats" when you saw this on your television? "nats" for the vandenhuevels, it's a night they'll never forget. "it was surreal. we were on the open ocean portion of an alaskan cruise for her 40th and our 10 year anniversary." it felt like a movie. "i was watching tv and i saw an airplane hit and i thought is this a move? so i kept watching and then i changed the chanel and i thought what is this that's on all these channels? there's these planes going into the trade center and then they said that one had crashed in pennsyvania and that's when i woke him up and said i think you need to be awake, this isn't a movie we're watching." meanwhile, all the way across the world in sweden, this surgeon heard the news. "in the operating theater doing a hip replacement and one of the nurses just cried through the door, one of the nurses cried through the door. and we were all very upset. and then she came back and said, and the second one too." all these years lateráááá september 11th remains a dark memoryááá but part of that memory is surely the spirit of unity that followed the attacks. "it was our pearl harbor or kennedy yeah but this was one seminal event a point in time that brought in marking this day, former president barack obama said "even the smallest act of service, the simplest act of kindness, is a way to honor those we lost, a way to reclaim that spirit of unity that followed 9/11."./// thanks brooke.