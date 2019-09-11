Clear

Inclusive Playground In Byron

The community effort to get a *inclusive playground in Byron that's accessible for all kids, including those with disabilities. Now, the city is received a new grant to help pay for it.

a blank canvas open to possibilities. people in byron have been working to raise money for an inclusive playground. take a look this... this is what the park could look like. it would include playset with slides and a transfer station that would allow people with disabilities to use different sections. the total cost of the grant... 100 thousand dollars. kristen moen is a mom in byron excited about a new inclusive park. "especially with little kids my kids meet a lot of their friends is at the playground at the park and you go there and you meet other parents meet other kids and it's a good thing to have." they're hoping to build the park sometime next year.
Inclusive Playground In Byron

