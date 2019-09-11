Speech to Text for Inclusive Playground In Byron

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's a story we continue to cover. the community effort to get a (inclusive playground in byron that's accessible for all kids á including those with disabilities. nowáthe city is received a new grant to help pay for it. live káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live in byron á jeremiah á what's the next step for this project?xxx that's right raquel... i'm standing here in byron where the park will be... and it's all thanks to a grant from the department of natural resources... to turn this empty space into an inclusive playground for kids to have fun.xxx vo:a blank canvas open to possibilities. people in byron have been working to raise money for an inclusive playground. take a look this... this is what the park could look like. it would include playset with slides and a transfer station that would allow people with disabilities to use different sections. the total cost of the grant... 100áthousand dollars. kristen moen is a mom in byron excited about a new inclusive park. sot: especially with little kids my kids meet a lot of their friends is at the playground at the park and you go there and you meet other parents meet other kids and it's a good thing to have. /// they're hoping to build the park sometime next year. live in byroná jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3./// the vaping epidemic á causing increased concern á