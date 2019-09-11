Speech to Text for Extrication Training

when a crash happens time is of the esscence. the mason city fire department is praticing how to get crash victims out of a car. training that will help them save lives. " one of the more common calls that we are called to are car accidents. in care accidents sometimes people are trapped and we need to have special equipment to get them out. we want to do that fast and efficient for patient care."/// nine cars and one semi were used in today's training exercise. the department will be starting driver training at the end of the month.