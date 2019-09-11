Speech to Text for Bushel Boy Farms

continuing coverage of a major new business coming to mason city. today á minnesota based bushel boy farms is breaking ground on their new facility. kimt news three's maleeha kamal was at the groundbreakin g ceremony this morning. she joins us now live á maleeha this is going to have a big economic impact on the community?xxx raquel i'm standing at (give location) the site of what will be the 50 acre facility. you've probably already seen their products at your neighborhood hyvee! the 35 million dollar project is expected to bring about fifty full time jobs to north iowa.xxx bushel boy farms is breaking ground on a new multiá million dollar facility . the company's president steve irland say mason city was chosen for several reasons. "land availability, economic support, availabiltity of a strong workforce, the willingness to collaborate where all important factors in coming to mason city." this facility will increase the bushel boy farms' current production by 50 percent. and that means they'll need more hands on deck "of course growing tomatoes in a greenhouse environment year around is also a highly technical job so we will be looking for skilled people that have some experience but also have an education in agriculture , horticulture or agronomy."/// this is phase one of a three part phase. the project is scheduled to be completed by october of 2020. irland says also theyre expanding the owatonna facility ... 4 four and a half acres. live in mason city maleeha kamal kimt news three. the minnesota based company supplies their crops to nine states across the midwest./// on a