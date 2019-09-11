Speech to Text for Teaching Students About 9/11

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it is a day those of us who remember that day will certainly never forget. and while it doesn't feel like that long ago á students who are in middle and high school right now weren't even born á or were very á very young on that day eighteen years ago. teachers face unique challenges when educating those students about the pivotal day in our country's history. kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox is finding out how they tackle this challenging task. he joins us now live in byron á jeremiah?xxx raquel á at schools across our area á including here at --------------- -- á students are learning about the september eleventh terrorist attacks. earlier today á i stopped by ellis middle school in austin á to find out how they're teaching this tough topic.xxx nat: today we're going to be taking a little break from curriculm to be talking about a little bit of recent history. vo:social studies teacher brandon soeller takes a room full of seventh graders back to a national tragedy that happened before they were born. sot: these seventh graders are born in 06á07 for them it truly is history vo:but not for soeller... he was in the 4th grade when the attack happened 18á years ago. he's using his experience to educate the next generation. sot: i teach it five times a day so every hour it's like im reliving it again and again. vo:on this day each year... in his classroom it's all about 9á11. and teaching about the traegdy comes with some challenges. soeller says it's important to educate kids in a level they understand about an issue that happen notáso long ago. sot: you cant tell them everything because it's information overload but it is about i hope they really understand the signifiance and the people who lost their lives. vo:even though they weren't alive it's a lesson xxx and xxx will never forget. sot: we know what happened and not to repeat it. i feel like everyone needs to know that this is an actual thing that this actually happened that it is real and this is the i spoke to soller and what he wanted students to take away was to be able to look whats happened in the past and how that has an impact on the present and current events. live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news three./// thanks jeremiah. happening tonight in our area á your chance to honor those killed