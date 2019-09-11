Speech to Text for Tornadoes hit Sioux Falls

breaking news out of south dakota right away. reports say at least 2 tornadoes hit the south side of sioux falls overnight. there's extensive damage, and according to a national weather service official, this was his "worst nightmare", since the tornadoes hit late at night, while many were sleeping. here's a look at some of the damage. "avera hospital" saw a lot as you can see with several windows broken and other exterior damage. the winds were so strong that the ambulance garage door was pushed in! and this is the damage done to a "pizza ranch" restaurant. part of the roof collapsed and blew debris, tables and insulation everywhere. other businesses nearby, like the "joáann fabrics" store will have a lot to clean up in the coming days as well. here's a woman who says she took shelter so i got up and dashed into my closet and felt like the roof was going to come off so i ran downstairs and woke her up. so far, there