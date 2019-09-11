Speech to Text for Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

home, we're dealing with some weather of our own, let's get to kimt stormteam 3 meteorologist a busy morning is on the way for a lot of us as a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the majority of our area until 6am. a line of powerful thunderstorm s is moving in swiftly from the west with all of the area sitting under a slight risk (2 of 5) for severe development through the day. plenty of lightning and very heavy rain is embedded within the storms. risks today are familiar; damaging wind gusts, large hail, heavy rainfall and isolated flooding, plus isolated tornado activity cannot be completely ruled out. after this morning's storms, patches of both sunshine and showers will last through the day until more organized activity arrives late tonight and early morning thursday. rain looks to make a bigger impact north of iá90 with several inches possible over the next 48 hours. plan for a shift in the weather pattern starting friday. winds will pick up as clouds slowly clear