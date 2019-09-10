Clear
Mayo, Austin draw in Big 9 matchup

Mayo, Austin draw in Big 9 matchup

Posted: Sep 10, 2019
Updated: Sep 10, 2019 10:53 PM
Kaleb Gillock

and moving across town to mayo where the spartans host austin. second half á tied up á dylan hanegraaf á playing keep away á mayo gets a foot on it but its blocked. skip ahead á this shot through the middle but goes no where but into the hands of grahame grinnell. austin trys again á this time á pray reh á high but right to grinnell. last chance from austin á hanegraaf's kick is deflected at the goal. and this end up in a twoátwo draw in overtime. and the latest editino
Round after round of rain coming
