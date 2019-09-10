Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

JM holds off Mayo, 3-2

JM holds off Mayo, 3-2

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 10:52 PM
Updated: Sep 10, 2019 10:52 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for JM holds off Mayo, 3-2

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

med city. kaleb á what have you got for us? katie and george á when i walked into the gym at john marshall á i honestly thought the roof was going to blow off the atmosphere was so electric. that's because the rockets were hosting inátown rival mayo. and it was a quick start off the serveá receive back to the spartans and anna miller sends a rocket jám's direction. keep the film rolling á this time it's kennedy hady with the shot down the line for the kill. but the rockets would get momentum á lillian meister and chayse paulson both in on the block á side out rockets. meister is just a east á the crossácourt shot ricocheted for another jám point. this one goes five sets á and the rockets emerge as victors.///
Mason City
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Round after round of rain coming
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo, Austin draw in Big 9 matchup

Image

JM holds off Mayo, 3-2

Image

Lourdes announces Jenson as baseball head coach

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Using art therapy for better mental health

Image

Willow Creed Flooding discussion

Image

New wind turbines coming to wind farm

Image

Investing money into Byron streets and sidewalks

Image

Community of Hayfield addresses childcare shortage

Image

Rochester YMCA launches program for childhood obesity

Community Events