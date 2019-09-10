Speech to Text for JM holds off Mayo, 3-2

med city. kaleb á what have you got for us? katie and george á when i walked into the gym at john marshall á i honestly thought the roof was going to blow off the atmosphere was so electric. that's because the rockets were hosting inátown rival mayo. and it was a quick start off the serveá receive back to the spartans and anna miller sends a rocket jám's direction. keep the film rolling á this time it's kennedy hady with the shot down the line for the kill. but the rockets would get momentum á lillian meister and chayse paulson both in on the block á side out rockets. meister is just a east á the crossácourt shot ricocheted for another jám point. this one goes five sets á and the rockets emerge as victors.///