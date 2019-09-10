Speech to Text for Lourdes announces Jenson as baseball head coach

á but let's talk about baseball. just two weeks after lourdes high school baseball coach dan herold had resigned á the activities department posted on twitter today that it was excited to announce dave jenson will be the next baseball coach. jenson is a science teacher at the school. lourdes went undefeated in the regular season and then went three and two in section play á getting beat out three nothing by la crescent./// and here's