Speech to Text for Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hold up for most of the work week. highs will drive into the 80s in most places; although, there will be a well defined front tomorrow which may bring a large difference in temperatures across the area on wednesday. the stationary front will lead to active weather the next three days, and this active weather may mean severe weather too. this first round is in early wednesday morning; main storm threats will be heavy rainfall and gusty winds. another risk of heavy rainfall and severe weather is thrown our way one last time on thursday along a strong cold front. highs go from the low 80s on thursday, down into the 60s on friday. we're only expected one cooler day as the next week after could be above normal. tonight: showers and storms closer to daybreak lows: low 60s winds: w 5á10 mph tomorrow: early storms, then partly sunny. highs: around 80 winds: e 5á10 tomorrow night: mostly cloudy, showers and storms likely obesity affects 17 percent of uás children and adolescents... that's triple the rate from just one generation ago. that's according to the centers for disease control and prevention. laurie kumferman á director of healthy living at the rochester ymca á says to help kids reach a healthy