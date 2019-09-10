Clear
Using art therapy for better mental health

A Rochester suicide survivor opens up about how art therapy helped her in the recovery process.

sunday marked the beginning of national suicide prevention week. locally á one suicide survivor in rochester is opening up about how art therapy helped her in the recovery process. stephanie goldstein volunteers leading a class on the benefits of art therapy for better mental health. goldstein says practicing art is a great way "the other thing about this group is that you're not alone. it brings you in so you are not isolated in yourself. you are in a room where everyone has been there. it really does emphasize you are not alone. " the art therapy classes are at nami á the national alliance on mental illness every tuesday
