Willow Creed Flooding discussion

tuesday mason city's planning and zoning commission is setting its sights on one part of town the body says is in need of a little rehab. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki was at the meeting and has the latest, nick? on the scene the part of the city in question is the willow creek area. the planning and zoning commission would like to see the area developed further and become a real point of pride in the river city. "the big goals are just what can be done to help clean up the area, make it more pedestrian and biker friendly for everybody and what can be just done to try and attract more developers and people down there in general and just get the traffic up." commissioners spent much of tonight's meeting talking about an update to the city's 2004 master plan for the willow creek area. they identified several key issues with the location, including safety and water quality in the creek. colleen niedermayer, who chairs the commission, says they are also addressing flooding in that area. "a lot of the solutions go back to the zoning ordinance for the 100 or the 500 year flood plain and so part of our job is to also help anybody who wants to develop along there, make sure they are actually going to meet and comply with what needs to be met there to keep their businesses safe, along with mason city safe." the commissioners also approved a request by mercy one north iowa to build a larger hangar for a new medical helicopter on first street southwest. in the mason city thanks nick. those commissioners want to get a better look at willow creek. later this month, they will take a walking tour of the area.