New wind turbines coming to wind farm

More efficiency means less impact on land owners and the community.

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: Sep 10, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Alex Sina

in the cerro gordo wind energy center is getting a big technological upgrade. nextáera energy, the company that runs the wind farm, plans on installing 15 new, stateáofá the art wind turbines. these will replace the 55 turbines that are currently on the site. this evening nextá era energy held an open house to explain the project to the public. obviously wind energy has really evolved over the last 20 years. we can now more optimize the site to target the wind a little bit better, capture a better wind resource in the area and obviously the 55 turbines, less of an impact on the community, less of an impact on the farmers and land owners. according to nextáera, the cost of the changeover will run
Round after round of rain coming
