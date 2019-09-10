Speech to Text for New wind turbines coming to wind farm

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in the cerro gordo wind energy center is getting a big technological upgrade. nextáera energy, the company that runs the wind farm, plans on installing 15 new, stateáofá the art wind turbines. these will replace the 55 turbines that are currently on the site. this evening nextá era energy held an open house to explain the project to the public. obviously wind energy has really evolved over the last 20 years. we can now more optimize the site to target the wind a little bit better, capture a better wind resource in the area and obviously the 55 turbines, less of an impact on the community, less of an impact on the farmers and land owners. according to nextáera, the cost of the changeover will run