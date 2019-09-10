Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Investing money into Byron streets and sidewalks

The Byron City Council finalizes a budget and $400,000 of it will go towards sidewalks and potholes.

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Sep 10, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Investing money into Byron streets and sidewalks

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in byron complaining about the sidewalks and streets have been heard by city council. the byron city council finalized its city budget: of just over four million dollars. 400á thousand of it will be invested in sidewalks and potholes. the mayor of byron says infrastructur e is key. "the school district when they change the bus routing sometimes we get complaints from the parents that my children are walking on the streets, so we need more sidewalks so they aren't walking on the streets." the sidewalks will be
Mason City
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Round after round of rain coming
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo, Austin draw in Big 9 matchup

Image

JM holds off Mayo, 3-2

Image

Lourdes announces Jenson as baseball head coach

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Using art therapy for better mental health

Image

Willow Creed Flooding discussion

Image

New wind turbines coming to wind farm

Image

Investing money into Byron streets and sidewalks

Image

Community of Hayfield addresses childcare shortage

Image

Rochester YMCA launches program for childhood obesity

Community Events