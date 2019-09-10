Speech to Text for Community of Hayfield addresses childcare shortage

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thank you for joining us for kimt news 3 at 10á i'm katie lange. and i'm george mallet./// minnesota is facing a child care shortage. the center for rural policy and development reports that daycare capacity must increase by 37 percent to meet the needs of minnesota's young families. but the tide is slightly changing... at least in the town of hayfield. the only daycare center in the small community just opened 3 weeks ago... kimt news 3's isabella basco spent time with some youngsters and has more to share... isabella? that's right katie and george... while i love reporting... i also had too much fun touring this daycare facility... so at least i have another career option ahead of me... (laughs). so kelli jax owns jumping jax kids after doing daycare in her home for ten and a half years. since she always had a huge waitlist... she decided to open this facility so she could fill a childcare shortage in hayfield. kelli jax owns the only daycare in tiny hayfield minnesota. she used to run the daycare out of her home... but has now expanded into a new facility to better serve the needs of this rural dodge county community. "for ten years i had a wait list, i always had a wait list. and especially infants, because we were always getting phone calls, like every single week, we had phone calls for new people." jax says á parents need more help now than ever. "it is hard to find the quality and i've kind of come to the conclusion that right now parents are willing to pay for a quality daycare just because our options are becoming very little." so winsley here is ten months old and her mother decided to enroll her in this daycare facility because there aren't many options for people like winsley, right? preschooler the facility now has 29 kids enrolled. thank you isabella. when they reach capacity, they will have 59 kids in