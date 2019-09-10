Clear
BREAKING NEWS Police: Mason City man in motorcycle crash last week has died Full Story

Rochester YMCA launches program for childhood obesity

Helping families get healthy

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 6:38 PM
Updated: Sep 10, 2019 6:38 PM
Posted By: Alex Sina

Speech to Text for Rochester YMCA launches program for childhood obesity

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

obesity affects 17 percent of uás children and adolescents... that's triple the rate from just one generation ago. that's according to the centers for disease control and prevention. laurie kumferman á director of healthy living at the rochester ymca á says to help kids reach a healthy weight á the yá mácáa is launching a "healthy weight and your child" program for parents and children. it will help families work together to create healthier habits. a family effort to really address this and really the only thing that's being addressed is incoorporatin g healthier eating habits and getting moving more than the family already is so everybody is kind of met where they are the next session begins in november.
Mason City
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Albert Lea
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Tracking more severe weather through the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester YMCA launches program for childhood obesity

Image

Mayo Clinic partners with Google

Image

Civic center construction detours

Image

Offering Mental Health Help to Students

Image

Disaster Simulation

Image

Pioneer Park Changes

Image

Hope Fuse

Image

Alzheimer's Awareness

Image

New Americans Academy

Image

White Claw shortage?

Community Events