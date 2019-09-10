Speech to Text for Rochester YMCA launches program for childhood obesity

obesity affects 17 percent of uás children and adolescents... that's triple the rate from just one generation ago. that's according to the centers for disease control and prevention. laurie kumferman á director of healthy living at the rochester ymca á says to help kids reach a healthy weight á the yá mácáa is launching a "healthy weight and your child" program for parents and children. it will help families work together to create healthier habits. a family effort to really address this and really the only thing that's being addressed is incoorporatin g healthier eating habits and getting moving more than the family already is so everybody is kind of met where they are the next session begins in november.