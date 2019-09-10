Clear
Mayo Clinic partners with Google

Helping the clinic become more high tech

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 6:36 PM
Updated: Sep 10, 2019 6:36 PM
Posted By: Alex Sina

Speech to Text for Mayo Clinic partners with Google

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the mayo clinic is announcing a 10áyear partnership with google. the new duo will work together to use cloud computing, data analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. those with the mayo clinic say it's important to note that while patient information will be storied using google, it will be completely separate from the google that users like us can access. it would be a completely secured network. but you may be wondering how this will effect you.xxx "you'll still get the same medical care, medical record, information through the portal deosnt change in the long run we hope there are patient benefits because the knowledge we are bringing to bear because of the new treatments, new diagnostic skills, and new cures." google will be opening up an office in rochester, but haven't announced when, or where it will be.///
