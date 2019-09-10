Speech to Text for Civic center construction detours

one of the busiest streets in rochester has been completely closed down since friday. but there is light at the end of the tunnel. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan joins us live now, she's been talking with the community about the effect this closure has had on them, brooke? live katie george, these detour signs are what seems like all over the place through rochester. and through talking with the community i've found people aren't mad about the (construction, they're tired of reckless drivers. (nats( the mind numbing pounding of jackhammers... is familiar to anyone who frequents the med city these days. take a look at this map, as marked in red, civic center drive is closed from 4th avenue to 8th avenue northwest, and from 4th to 6th street northwest. "the project was triggered by the fact that we had to put some pipes underneath the roadway and there was berock there that we couldn't just pour underneath so the foundation is put back down were going to get the concrete poured then we're gonna update all legs of the interection as well and update the system with the latest greatest technology." no one's opposed to upgrades and newly paved streets. what they (are upset about? the careless drivers. "the cross walks are becoming more and more unsafe because theres so much traffic coming from mayo especially this one. people just don't pay attention and stop even when the lights are flashing people just don't stop even when i'm with my kids and that's what's concerning to me." council member wojcik is the first one to point out the crazy drivers while on his bike, but tells me he hopes rochester residents will grow accustomed to the changes. "all of this is to support the downtown area and the saint mary's area, it's something that has to be done so yes there's inconvienence but it's all part of a growing city." koens agrees, change is necessary, but hopes drivers will just learn to be more cautious on the roads. "there's also safety, you can still live in a big city and be safe. part of it is being attentive especially to crosswalks there's bike lanes and things. we all have to get around in different ways so let's do it wojcik tells me construction is set to wrap up on monday if all goes to plan. live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3 thanks brooke. this construction should be the last of its kind for the next 25 years, so hopefully by then we'll all learn to slow down a ltitle bit.