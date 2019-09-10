Clear
Offering Mental Health Help to Students

A therapist from Zumbro Valley Health Center will be helping kids at Kingland Public Schools

xxxx "you matter" á it's the first message kingsland students see when they walk into hannah hill's office. "family issues, relationship issues, friendship issues, and school anxiety overall." she's a schoolá linked mental health therapist through zumbro valley health center. school started just one week ago á but hill's already seeing 3 to 4 students each day. "so far so good and i like being busy, reaching out and talking to as many kids as possible." "we have a lot of kids in crisis. there are a lot of mental health issues going on out there and the nearest hub for parents is rochester minnesota or austin minnesota. if we could have something here that not only the kids could access during the school day, but during the summer and families could also access it, why not?" before the in school mental health therapist, kingsland students had to travel at least 30 minutes to see a therapist. with travel time, that can take students out of class for at least half of a school day. "especially in rural communities such as a this one, there's limited resources and a lot of families don't have the income support access to transportatio n to get to and from rochester. we've had clients who say they don't even have enough gas money to get to rochester." hill's presence at kingsland makes mental health care more accessible. "being able to actually be here and have the easy access to kids who need help and need someone to talk to and someone to work with is what i really like most about being here." in terms of storms this students see when they walk into hannah hill's office. "family issues, relationship issues, friendship issues, and school anxiety overall." she's a schoolá linked
