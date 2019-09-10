Speech to Text for Disaster Simulation

snow... mother nature can take its toll leaving thousands in the dark... but what if a power outage happens on a much larger scale? cerro gordo, mitchell and worth counties prepared for a worst case scenario in a disaster simulation today. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live in mason city with the details, nick? xxx katie á today's emergency simulation centered around a massive outage of the power grid across the united states and how nursing homes and care centers would be able to take care of their patients over a long period of time. xxx "at first i kind of thought, hmm, that's kind of different from what we've ever done, but in reality it's actually really smart. it's really easy for people to hack peoples phones, get into people's computers, so it would be very easy for a terrorist to get in and shut down power in a major area." kay hohenfield is the director of the salvation army adult day health center. today she was one of the participants in the disaster drill. she says in the event of a massive power outage, one of their first priorities would be to keep life as normal as possible for their patients, while making sure everyone has food and their medication. hohenfield says they tried to make the simulation as real as possible. "we taped over light switches we had all the electricity turned off where we could. we had the tv unplugged, the radios unplugged. as people came in, they're so used to helping us turn the tv on for this or turn the radio on and when that didn't happen they didn't quite know what was going on." the drill wrapped up right around noon with a session at the good shepherd health center. participants talked about what they learned from the disaster simulation and how they can prepare in the future. live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3./// thank you nick. the federal emergency management agency recommends families put together their own disaster preparedness plans, with information on where to meet, how to evacuate, and how to keep in