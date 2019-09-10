Speech to Text for Pioneer Park Changes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

pioneer park in albert lea could be seeing some big changes. today the albert lea city council approved a restoration project spreadheaded by the shell rock river watershed district. kimt news three maleeha kamal sat down with the city engineer to see what those changes would look like and why they're needed. she joins us live now maleeha?xxx raquel and calyn á i'm here at pioneer park in albert lea. if you see part of this trail is veering off and close to the edge... if the restoration does not happen this chunck could end up in the lake.xxx steven jahnke is the city engineer for albert lea. he says pioneer park is exposed to lot of wind and ice erosion. while the park is not a hazard to visitors if changes aren't made it won't be functional to the public. nat: "we have a trail next to it that the trail is starting to show some cracking." "as it continues to erode we continue to have shoreline going into the water . the trees would be following down and then there is trail there that ill eventually wash into the lake. so really we are preventing all lof that from happening." the project i expected to cost $150á thousand dollars. the shell rock river watershed district recieved a grant that will pay for a portion of the projejct and then the city will is planning to cover the rest. live in albert lea, maleeha kamal, kimt news 3./// the bid for contractors will be begin later this month. jahnke tells kimt the project is expected to take place either this winter or spring depending on the contractor's schedule.///