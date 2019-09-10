Speech to Text for Hope Fuse

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it can be a struggle for youth trying to navigate the world. but a new program planting roots here in rochester is hoping to help with that. it's called "hope fuse" and it's a new organization trying to help the next generation make the right move. káiámát news three's jeremiah spoke to the founder today and now joins us live.xxx live it's a program born out of necessity. manasseh kambaki (maánaá sha cumábaáki) is laying down the foundation to create a mentorship program that will help youth from age 10á21 find the help they need to be successful in life. kamabki tells me that it can be tough trying to grow out of disinfranchise d system... he says he wants to build a community resource to give those in need the boost to succeed. sot: kids in our community don't have a father figure and hope fuse is a mentor program that helps bridge those gaps that kids need in the world that we live in. /// the organziation is still in the beginning stages so they're looking for people to help for staff and volunteers. live in rochester, jeremiah wilcox, kimt news 3./// if you're interested in helping... head to our website káiámát dot com. we'll have