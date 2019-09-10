Clear
BREAKING NEWS Police: Mason City man in motorcycle crash last week has died Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Hope Fuse

It can be a struggle for youth trying to navigate the world. A new program is planting roots here in Rochester is hoping to help with that. It's called "Hope Fuse" and it's a new organization trying to help the next generation make the right move.

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 5:23 PM
Updated: Sep 10, 2019 5:23 PM
Posted By: Brianna Sitkowski

Speech to Text for Hope Fuse

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it can be a struggle for youth trying to navigate the world. but a new program planting roots here in rochester is hoping to help with that. it's called "hope fuse" and it's a new organization trying to help the next generation make the right move. káiámát news three's jeremiah spoke to the founder today and now joins us live.xxx live it's a program born out of necessity. manasseh kambaki (maánaá sha cumábaáki) is laying down the foundation to create a mentorship program that will help youth from age 10á21 find the help they need to be successful in life. kamabki tells me that it can be tough trying to grow out of disinfranchise d system... he says he wants to build a community resource to give those in need the boost to succeed. sot: kids in our community don't have a father figure and hope fuse is a mentor program that helps bridge those gaps that kids need in the world that we live in. /// the organziation is still in the beginning stages so they're looking for people to help for staff and volunteers. live in rochester, jeremiah wilcox, kimt news 3./// if you're interested in helping... head to our website káiámát dot com. we'll have
Mason City
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Charles City
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Tracking more severe weather through the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Offering Mental Health Help to Students

Image

Disaster Simulation

Image

Pioneer Park Changes

Image

Hope Fuse

Image

Alzheimer's Awareness

Image

New Americans Academy

Image

White Claw shortage?

Image

Rochester City Council Finalizing budget

Image

Mayo Clinic receives cancer support grant

Image

Sara's Daybreak forecast - Tuesday

Community Events