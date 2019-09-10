Speech to Text for Alzheimer's Awareness

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

more than five million americans are living with alzheimer's. that's according to alzheimer's association. by 20á50 that number is expected to triple. this week walks around the country will be taking place to raise awareness and funds for the disease. and that includes in our area. kimt news three's maleeha kamal joins us live in albert lea with the details.xxx calyn and raquel á i'm here at frank hall park. this is the location of saturday's alzheimer's walk. i sat down with the hononary family to talk about their experience with the disease.xxx jackie abrego and jeff jimenez were close to their dad growing up. they say he was always there for them ... and when it came to his community he was the type of man that would give someone the shirt off his back. when jesse jimenez was diagnosed with alzheimer's in his golden years... they were just relieved it wasn't cancer. little did they know that it would still be a struggle. "lewy body dementia that the cells kill off or diminish the first of the head and his personality could change on a daily basis." they said dementia doesn't just affect one person... but the entire family. their dad went from their best friend to a stranger. nats: this is the necklace i found in my home. when people have alzheimer's they tend to hide their personal items." "the quick switch of the anger and then the stare. you get that stare like he think he knows you but he doesn't really."/// there currently is no cure for alzheimer's á just treatment right now. this family set a goal of three thousand dollars and they have doubled it so far... but are still looking for donations. they plan on giving all the proceeds back to the local alzheimer's chapter to help fund research and find a cure for this horrible disease. that money will stay right here in southern minnesota. live in albert lea, maleeha kamal, kimt news three./// thank you maleeha. the walk is this saturday at frank hall park. it kicks off at 9 aám./// it's