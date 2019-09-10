Speech to Text for New Americans Academy

it's no surprise the city of rochester is growing... and becoming another melting pot in minnestoa. with all the growth á local law enforcement agencies are rolling out a new program to bridge the gap between officers á and minority communities. it's called the "new americans academy." káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live at the law enforcement center. jeremiah á what's the goal of this new intiative? xxx calyn and raquel á i'm here at the law enforcement center where police want to work with immgrants in the community. the hope is that the program will build trust, understanding and communication between immgrants and law enforcement.x xx vo:a new way of building trust for officers. sot: help us communicate with the immigrant community. vo:rochester police sergeant john mitchell is teaming up with other local agencies on a series of workshops between the public and law enforcement... with the goal of getting a better understanding of how law enforcement protects the community. sot: try to make it so they're not afraid to call us they're not afraid to approach us just to make a better community overall. vo:it's a long time coming for ahmed osman. he works for the intercultural mutual assistance association in rochester. he tells me law enforcement has been working on this new program for a while to address the divide between immgrant communities. sot: hopefully this will fix it and create a more better environment and also start a dialogue and building up trust between law enforcement. vo:olmsted county sheriff's office, rochester fire department and the county attorney's office are just some of the agencies apart of the "new americans academy." breaking down barriers for many immigrants that osman says they carried from their past. sot: the other side of the isle. understand who are these people what they endured what they went through and see what we can work out. vo:agencies working to continue to build trust in the growing diverse community. sot: we just want to give back they've invited us and we want to invite them. we want to give them the opportunity to see what we do to meet the