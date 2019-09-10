Speech to Text for White Claw shortage?

it's a story we first told you about last week. a big problem is bubbling up for the nation's top hard selzter brand. there's a nationwide shortage of white claw. (ad lib banter) it's no secret that i love white claw. so i was off work yesterday á and i decided to do some investigating on my own time. (ad lib banter) todayá i'm finding out if we're feeling the impact of the white claw shortage in our area.xxx (nats) crack open an ice cold white claw á if you can find one. the company says it's become the victim of its own success á with demand for the hard seltzer taking off fasten than it expected. sales spiked by almost 300á percent in july. that's compared to the same month last year. as a white claw lover myself, i wanted to find out if we're feeling the impact of the shortage here in rochester. so i'm going around to different liquor stores finding out if they have any left in stock. right now i'm at the apollo liquor store right off of highway 52 next to best buy. let's go inside and find out if they have any white claw left on their shelves. ok so right here is where they keep the white claw. now you can see there are some of these six packs still in stock. but the twelve pack variety packs? they're completely gone. "first thing we ran out of was the twelve packs of black cherry. and that's been gone for several weeks already. now as you can see, we're out of the twelve packs of the variety." he says he usually gets white claw shipments twice a week. but it's been about ten days since they've gotten any of the variety packs in. "people come in looking for it, they say oh well at least you've got six packs." "now i'm at apollo south right off of maine avenue. i'm going to go inside and find out if they have any white claw in stock. alright so it's a much different situation at this location. not only do they have the six packs. but as you can see right here, they also have those in demand twelve pack variety packs that we couldn't find at the other location." just take a look at this stockpile. "i've not run out yet, i do fear that it could happen." it's a fear she's hearing from customers too. "are you gonna have it, how much should i buy, do you have flavors still?" "and while i'm here á i figured i better pick