Rochester City Council Finalizing budget

The Rochester City council is working to finalize their budget for 2020

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 7:35 AM
Updated: Sep 10, 2019 7:35 AM
Posted By: Helen Starrs

Speech to Text for Rochester City Council Finalizing budget

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in just a few month, we'll be into a new year... but before then rochester's city council needs to approve a budget. and it's getting closer to doing so. kimt news 3's annalisa pardo joins us live to explain. that's right tyler, and arielle. the rochester city council is getting closer to finalizing the budget for next year. one thing city council is talking about is setting the maximum tax levy increase to be 6.5 percent. what is this, exactly? it's the maximum percentage the city makes from taxing residents. due to the decision to privatize the mayo civic center á city council member michael wojcik explains how this year's budget has saved money for the city's "taxpayers are saving a million dollars a year starting out next year because of changes we made to the civic center. this included combining a couple of groups that didn't traditionally get along. and also bringing in some professional services to explore new options and bring entertainment options that weren't necessarily available." city council hopes to officially set the maximum tax levy increase at the next city council meeting. annalisa thanks, we'll be sure to follow this and bring you any
