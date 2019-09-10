Clear

Mayo Clinic receives cancer support grant

The grant will provide $28.7 million dollars towards the clinic's cancer center

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 7:31 AM
Updated: Sep 10, 2019 7:31 AM
Posted By: Helen Starrs

Speech to Text for Mayo Clinic receives cancer support grant

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new on db new on daybreaká the mayo clinic cancer center is receiving some additional funding from the national cancer institute. káiámát news 3's annalisa pardo joins us live to tell us more about the award. tyler, arielle, the mayo clinic cancer is receiving a cancer support grant from the national cancer institute. the grant will provide 28.7 million dollars over a five year period. cancer support grants are awarded to institutions that show promise in researching, treating, and preventing cancer. now this grant has provided more than 146á million dollars for the mayo clinic cancer center over the last 49 years. the director of the mayo clinic cancer center says he's proud of the work of his staff who work to improve the annalisa, thank you, and the mayo clinic cancer center is one of 50 nácái designated
Tracking more severe weather through the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

