Speech to Text for Mayo Clinic receives cancer support grant

new on db new on daybreaká the mayo clinic cancer center is receiving some additional funding from the national cancer institute. káiámát news 3's annalisa pardo joins us live to tell us more about the award. tyler, arielle, the mayo clinic cancer is receiving a cancer support grant from the national cancer institute. the grant will provide 28.7 million dollars over a five year period. cancer support grants are awarded to institutions that show promise in researching, treating, and preventing cancer. now this grant has provided more than 146á million dollars for the mayo clinic cancer center over the last 49 years. the director of the mayo clinic cancer center says he's proud of the work of his staff who work to improve the annalisa, thank you, and the mayo clinic cancer center is one of 50 nácái designated