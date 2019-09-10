Clear

Sara's Daybreak forecast - Tuesday

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 7:09 AM
Updated: Sep 10, 2019 8:21 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Speech to Text for Sara's Daybreak forecast - Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the time now is xx:xx. we get you a weather update every 10 minutes. kimt stormteam 3 meteorologist sara know has a look at your forecast... a few lingering showers will be present this early morning, mainly south of iá90 and throughout north iowa. although severe weather is not expected during this time, lightning and thunder will be possible alongside brief moments of moderate to heavy rainfall within these pockets. as the day progresses, so will the heat. temperatures will be climbing into the low to upper 80s today, well above the average, with dew points reaching up as well. a muggy tuesday is upon us with bits of the sunshine coming out during the afternoon and early evening hours. the additional heating from the sun will add fuel to the atmosphere coming into the overnight tonight. showers and storms return with a chance for severity through wednesday morning. shower and storm chances then rollover into thursday. it won't be until friday where this active pattern finally shows signs of a shift. by the weekend, mostly sunny skies and slightly above
Mason City
Few Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Tracking more severe weather through the week
