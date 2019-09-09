Clear

PM weather forecast

Nelson rules the land

Posted: Sep 9, 2019 10:55 PM
Updated: Sep 9, 2019 10:55 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Speech to Text for PM weather forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tomorrow? a good weather setup for severe weather is expected into tonight. the breakdown involves a strong disturbance and warm front which will lift into our area throughout monday. this together may lead to all modes of severe weather, including a threat for an isolated tornado or two. the timing appears to be later today into tonight. any storm that develops could kick up damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. the early week pattern will be soggy with more rain and storms possible tuesday late and wednesday. also, the warmer weather sticks around with temperatures ranging from the low to mid 80s for most of the week. later this week the thermometer will drop with highs in the upper 60s by friday behind a cold front. tonight: storms and rain possible early lows: upper 60s winds: se 10á20 mph tomorrow: isolated storms and partly sunny highs: low 80s winds: sw 5á10 tomorrow night: rain and storms developing
Mason City
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Tracking more severe weather through the week
