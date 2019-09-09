Speech to Text for Monday volleyball highlights

up to./// katie and george á one place the rain couldn't get to was inside the gym á which was a good thing because there was a big matchup in the hiawatha valley league tonight... .... with triton playing host to waseca. we'll start in the second set as chloe staub drilled a ball right to me for the kill. but waseca had hitters of it own á lexi herman sends a dart over to the cobras which they simply can't defend. but triton kept going á isabel valdez off the tape and to the floor for the score. move to the third and staub connects with another. and triton holds off a competitive bluejay squad three to one. and in hayfield á the vikings are ready for a showdown against lourdes. maryx young starts us off with a serve into zone two for an ace. rachel pack keeps us going á just giving this one a touch to score the viking point. and hayfield is rallying á pack á this time with a kill down the line and the vikings start with a 12á0 run. and the offense was firing on all cyllinders á jenna jacobsen with the kill this time. and the vikings were just too much á caitlyn hendrickson with the kill á helping hayfield to a three to one win./// while many in