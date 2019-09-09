Clear

Monday volleyball highlights

Monday volleyball highlights

Posted: Sep 9, 2019 10:54 PM
Updated: Sep 9, 2019 10:54 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for Monday volleyball highlights

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

up to./// katie and george á one place the rain couldn't get to was inside the gym á which was a good thing because there was a big matchup in the hiawatha valley league tonight... .... with triton playing host to waseca. we'll start in the second set as chloe staub drilled a ball right to me for the kill. but waseca had hitters of it own á lexi herman sends a dart over to the cobras which they simply can't defend. but triton kept going á isabel valdez off the tape and to the floor for the score. move to the third and staub connects with another. and triton holds off a competitive bluejay squad three to one. and in hayfield á the vikings are ready for a showdown against lourdes. maryx young starts us off with a serve into zone two for an ace. rachel pack keeps us going á just giving this one a touch to score the viking point. and hayfield is rallying á pack á this time with a kill down the line and the vikings start with a 12á0 run. and the offense was firing on all cyllinders á jenna jacobsen with the kill this time. and the vikings were just too much á caitlyn hendrickson with the kill á helping hayfield to a three to one win./// while many in
Mason City
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Tracking more severe weather through the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

PM weather forecast

Image

Monday volleyball highlights

Image

Waldorf's Morel named POW

Image

RCTC ranks first in the nation

Image

Ladies turn 100 and 101

Image

Tax Levy Budget

Image

Where to move the water tower

Image

Lourdes boy's soccer ties BSM in the rain

Image

Mental Health Exhibit - Suicide Prevention

Image

New Electronic Speed Signs

Community Events