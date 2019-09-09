Clear

Waldorf's Morel named POW

Posted: Sep 9, 2019 10:51 PM
Updated: Sep 9, 2019 10:51 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for Waldorf's Morel named POW

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waldorf punter á zach morel á has been named th násáaáa football special teams player of the week. in saturday's 30 to nine loss to dordt á he recorded eight punts for a total of 280 yards á averaging 35 yards per punt. he also kicked his longest punt of the night for 50 yards. waldorf has this weekend off before hosting wisconsiná river falls on the 21st at two./// sports betting has been legal in
