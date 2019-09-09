Clear

RCTC ranks first in the nation

RCTC ranks first in the nation

a local college volleyball team is maintaining its status atop the rankings. káiámát news three sports director á kaleb gillock á joins us now with the latest on that team kaleb.... the rácátác volleyball team is red hot to start the season áá 13 wins in a row to begin their campaign and they're getting national attention. the latest nájá cáaáa volleyball poll was released today and the yellow jackets are at the top of the list. rácátác is number one in the country after the undefeated start and the team swept through their invitational last weekend. conference play begins this week for the jackets, as they will head to minnesota west on wednesday.xx and waldorf
