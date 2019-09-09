Speech to Text for Ladies turn 100 and 101

a big milestone in their lives and the similiarities don't end there. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live in mason city to explain, nick? harriet janson and pauline bull both have the same birthday, september 5th. not only that, but they both lived on the same street in mason city for a number of years. even more amazing, these ladies are 100 and 101 years old and live in the same building! "we lived on 11th street north east in mason city, well how many years ago and our two girls went to the same school and then time came and we lived in clear lake for many years and when i lost my husband then i came over here." 101áyearáold harriet janson talks about how her life has been mysteriously intertwined with that of 100áyearáold pauline bull. the two centenarians are now living out their golden years at 'the manor' in mason city. janson talks about what life was like almost a century ago. "my dad didn't have a car. that was when world war i was going and they were married in 1916." bull says she still keeps very active with golfing and bowling. believe it or not, she will still get behind the wheel from time to time. "i am driving, yes. i am going up next week to see if i can get my license. i don't know whether i will get it or not, but i'll try." they both say there is no secret formula for living to 100, but both ladies gave me some advice when it comes to growing old. "just live normal, i guess. no smoking. no drinking. eat wisconsin cheese." "just keeping active i guess. you get up every morning both ladies say they can't believe how much technology has changed over the past 100 years, they've seen it all from horseádrawn buggies to space travel. live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3./// thanks nick. according to the 2010 census, iowa is one of the states with the highest number of residents who are over 100... about 2 point 5 for every 10á thousand people. ////