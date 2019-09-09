Clear

Tax Levy Budget

The City of Rochester is looking ahead to 2020

Posted: Sep 9, 2019 10:40 PM
Updated: Sep 9, 2019 10:40 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Tax Levy Budget

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

/// it's crazy to think about... but 2020 will be here before we know it. september is the month city council has to finalize their maximum tax levy amount... but what is this exactly? it's the maximum percentage the city can make from taxing their residents. today á in a study session á city council discussed making their maximum tax levy 6.5 percent. city council member michael wojcik better explains what's behind the numbers. xxx "this is a pretty concerted effort to keep the levy increase small particularly with the school referendum going on, because of the growth in the community, it usually comes in a little less than we expect." city council hopes to finalize the maximum tax levy percentage at their next city council meeting later leadá foot drivers in north iowa will get
Mason City
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Tracking more severe weather through the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

PM weather forecast

Image

Monday volleyball highlights

Image

Waldorf's Morel named POW

Image

RCTC ranks first in the nation

Image

Ladies turn 100 and 101

Image

Tax Levy Budget

Image

Where to move the water tower

Image

Lourdes boy's soccer ties BSM in the rain

Image

Mental Health Exhibit - Suicide Prevention

Image

New Electronic Speed Signs

Community Events