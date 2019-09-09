Speech to Text for Tax Levy Budget

it's crazy to think about... but 2020 will be here before we know it. september is the month city council has to finalize their maximum tax levy amount... but what is this exactly? it's the maximum percentage the city can make from taxing their residents. today á in a study session á city council discussed making their maximum tax levy 6.5 percent. city council member michael wojcik better explains what's behind the numbers. xxx "this is a pretty concerted effort to keep the levy increase small particularly with the school referendum going on, because of the growth in the community, it usually comes in a little less than we expect." city council hopes to finalize the maximum tax levy percentage at their next city council meeting later