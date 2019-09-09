Speech to Text for Where to move the water tower

the mower county new at ten new tonight at ten á the city of albert lea is making some changes á hopefully to its memorable water tower. as the city grows... so too does it's need for water. now city council is hoping to tear down the current water tower á and build a new one in a different location. kimt news 3's isabella basco checked in with city council and joins us now. isabella? that's right katie and george. a member of city council tells me tearing down the old water tower and building a new one will cost several million dollars á but they don't know the exact amount yet á still they suspect this will be a big project that will help change the face of albert lea. xxxalbert lea á is a city known for its scenic lakefront and a large water tower that's hard to miss, but don't expect the latter to be there for very long. "well, a number of people have said that we've got the gem of our lake right here and we've got a water tower right on the shore line. it would just be nice to not have it right on the shore line. that's some prime real estate right there and maybe something more important could be there." the planned removal is part of an effort to make albert lea a travel destination. "just to really use our lake as a showcase and we want to draw people as tourists and visitors to do shopping to eat at our restaurants." and rich murray tells me city council has been shown 8 different locations for the new water tower in the downtown area. /// thank you isabella. city council would like to get the decision made for the new location by this winter. /// it's crazy to think about... but 2020