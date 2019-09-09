Clear

Lourdes boy's soccer ties BSM in the rain

The Eagles couldn't move the offense on a sluggish field.

in the area had to cancel their soccer games á á some moved theirs up to avoid the impending storms. the lourdes eagles taking on benilde st. margaret. first half, the eagles are driving down the pitch when killian schotzko (shotsáágo) gets his shot blocked. then he shoots again but it is high and off the mark. red knights chance now... nic figueroa to hans backes... it looks like they have an open look but jaxon hopkins is there to jump all over it. back to lourdes it's shotságo again who tries to chip the keeper but básám's louis hyde makes the save. this one was all about the missed chances. with seconds to go in the half hopkins makes another nice save. this game
