Speech to Text for Mental Health Exhibit - Suicide Prevention

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

people dying from suicide worldwide is declining á but one person kills themselves every 40 seconds. september is suicide prevention month and this week is suicide prevention week... kimt news 3's annalise johnson is learning how the occassion is being marked in rochester. annalise? katie á george á the "mental health mind matters" exhibit here at the rochester art center is leaving (tomorrow after being here all summer. to kick off suicide prevention week á and to say goodbye to the exhibit á the rochester art center is celebrating "mental health monday." "there are 123 suicides a day. so mental health first aid can really help get that information out to our community to help reduce that number." "suicide is one of those stigma areas mental health that its gotten better but people are still afraid to talk about it and its just important for people to tell their story." for mental health monday at the rochester art center organizations talked about resources available for people struggling. "five attempts of suicide myself." karen tracy is a peer support specialist for national alliance on mental illness southeast minnesota. she now uses her experiences to help others. "there are people out there to help you along the way and it takes a lot of courage for people to get up and actually say i need help today." as the rochester art center prepares to take down the mind matters exhibit á it wanted to have a final conversation about suicide prevention and the lessons the exhibit teaches. "suicide is a significant public health problem, it's the second leading cause of death in teenagers outside of accidents, so we wanted to build on both the recognition of suicide prevention week and what mind matters might teach us about that." if you haven't experienced the exhibit á you have one last chance. it will close tomorrow at 5 pm. for anyone who may be struggling á the national suicide prevention lifeline number is on your screen. live on kimt news 3. thank you annalise. the exhibit may be saying farewell á but this isn't the end of the mental health conversation at the rochester art center. they're planning a different mental health focused event for october