Speech to Text for New Electronic Speed Signs

at one time or another on a rural drive... you reach a town and have a rough time dropping from 55 to 35. one north iowa city has found a way to help drivers slow down. live kimt news 3's nick kruszalnick is live with more, nick? i'm here in saint ansgar where they city recently installed these electronic speed signs. you probably have seen these before in other places. they tell you how fast you are going and flash when you are over the speed limit. saint ansgar's police chief hopes they remind drivers to drive more slowly when they come through town. "we've had a lot of good comments from people who live in that area saying that vehicles have greatly slowed down in their opinion and it's just something to help people and make them aware that this is your speed and just kind of watch it when you come into town." saint ansgar recently installed two of these electronic speed signs, on county road tá 26 and highway 105. chief lance schutjer (shootácher) says these battery powered signs are portable and can be moved to different roads through town. if you happen to speed past one of the new signs, don't worry, they are not going to send you a ticket. "they do not have a camera. they do not send anything to anybody if they are going over the speed limit, but if we want to determine the number of cars that go by or maybe the speeds that people are driving by at. i can record that just for informational purposes." saint ansgar was able to buy the new signs through a fouráthousand dollar grant they were awarded by the foundation for enhancement of mitchell county. live in saint ansgar, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3. thanks nick. the electronic speed limit signs in saint ansgar were installed back in the spring.