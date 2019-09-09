Speech to Text for Wellness Center Proposal

cold weather is right around the corner and that will likely mean an indoor workout instead of something outside. there could soon be an option in the works. wellness center-vo-1 lowerthirdcourtesy: 2018 google wellness center being proposed google earth, landsat/copernicus clear lake schools and the city are in talks for a new indoor wellness center next to the middle and high schools. wellness center-vo-6 the district and city want to hear from residents about what they'd like to see. superintendent doug gee says more gym space is sorely needed.xxx wellness center-sot-1 lowerthird2line:superintendent doug gee clear lake schools "we have some practices at 6 am, we have some practices at 8 at night. we have a lack of gym space. we also have a-u and club teams that would like to use the facilities more than what they're able to. we have club teams and au and other types of practice that are trying to get in the y in mason city and trying to find ways for our kids to practice." there will be several listening sessions about the plan. the next option is wednesday night at 7 p-m at city hall. / still ahead -